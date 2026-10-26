Remasters of Two PS1 Games Announced for Nintendo Switch 2

Remasters of two PS1 games from the 1990s have been announced for Nintendo Switch 2. Additionally, the two remasters will release not only on the Nintendo eShop, digitally, but will be getting physical releases as well. There is no word on an exact release date for the pair of releases, but there is a Spring 2027 release window, which suggests sometime between late March and the end of May.

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One of these PS1 games is Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, a remaster of the 1997 3D platformer of the same name. This remaster came to a variety of platforms, including Nintendo Switch, in 2025. It is playable on Nintendo Switch 2, but there is no native version, at least currently.

The other PS1 game coming to Nintendo Switch 2 is fittingly Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobbos, a remaster of 1999’s Croc 2. This remaster is actually scheduled to release on October 29, via a variety of platforms, including Nintendo Switch, but a Nintendo Switch 2 version was not previously announced. Now, it has been, but it won’t be ready for the remaster’s initial launch. Incidentally, these two leaks come on the back of a PS1 exclusive game from 1998 being stealth-released on the Switch 2 recently.

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos

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The original Croc was released in 1997 by Argonaut Software on PC, PS1, and Sega Saturn. Upon release, the 3D platformer earned a 79 on Game Rankings, a solid score. What many don’t know about the game is that it originally began development in collaboration with Nintendo as a Nintendo exclusive, but this plan fell through.

In 2025, Argonaut Software published a remaster, developed by Titantium Studios and Big Boat Interactive. Upon release, this remaster earned a 69 on Metacritic, but was received more warmly by consumers and sold well enough for the 1999 sequel to get the remaster treatment in response.

Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobbos

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This 1999 sequel is Croc 2, which is returning on October 29 as Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobbos. What the reception to the remastered sequel will be remains to be seen, but the original game — which was a PS1 exclusive — notably earned a worse score than its predecessor back in the day, coming in at 70 on Game Rankings.

Thankfully for Switch 2 users, by the time the remaster comes to the Switch 2, reviews, both from critics and consumers, will be out and plentiful. To this end, if the remaster is a botch job, Switch 2 users will be able to avoid being burnt by it, unlike other early adopters on other platforms. This is unlikely, though. It’s presumably going to be of a similar level to the previous remaster.

As Nintendo Switch 2 users wait to get their hands on these two PS1 games, they can pass the time with a new remake of a Wii game, which is actually free for some Nintendo Switch 2 users.