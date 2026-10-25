2022 Award-Winning Game Now Free for Some Nintendo Switch 2 Users

A 2022 award-winning game is now free for some Nintendo Switch 2 users, courtesy of a free upgrade. In other words, those who own the Nintendo Switch version are getting this new Nintendo Switch 2 version, which comes with a slew of improvements, for free. Many developers and publishers charge a fee to upgrade a Nintendo Switch game to the Nintendo Switch 2 version. Some don’t even offer an upgrade path at all. As a result, when a game does, it’s noteworthy. This time, the game itself is also noteworthy.

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In addition to a free upgrade for a 2010s Square Enix game, those who own the Nintendo Switch version of Cult of the Lamb can now get the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the 2022 roguelike game for free. And this is not just a straight port. The new Nintendo Switch 2 version offers enhanced resolution and improved frame rates, plus some new Nintendo Switch 2 features. In other words, it’s an upgraded version of the game, which developer Massive Monster and publisher Devolver Digital could have easily charged for. Meanwhile, there is no word of this being a limited-time upgrade, as some other games do. This appears to be a permanent upgrade path, which means those who are patient can score the Switch version for cheaper, and then upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 version.

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A Roguelike With RPG Elements

For those unfamiliar with the game, it is the junior effort from developer Massive Monster, who previously put out Never Give Up in 2019 and The Adventure Pals in 2018. It was a breakout hit for the developer, who was flying under the radar up until this point. Upon release, it earned a Metacritic score of 79 to 88 and received several nominations and awards during awards season. This includes an award for Game of the Year at the Australian Game Developer Awards, an award for Best Indie Game at the Golden Joystick Awards, a nomination for Best Independent Game at The Game Awards, and a Best Game nomination at the British Academy Games Awards.

As for the game itself, it puts players into the role of a possessed lamb who has been saved from eternal annihilation by an ominous stranger. To repay this new debt, they must build a cult in his name. To do this, you will need to travel to diverse and mysterious regions to recruit members and become the one true cult in a land full of false prophets.

Those on Nintendo Switch 2 who decide to check it out will find it takes about 15 to 20 hours to beat, depending on how much the side content is engaged with. Completionists, though, will need more like 30 hours with the Switch 2 game. Meanwhile, if this game isn’t your speed, there is a similar offer for a former 2021 Game of the Year winner.