Remake of Wii Exclusive Game Now Free for Some Nintendo Switch 2 Users

A remake of a Nintendo Wii exclusive game is now available on the Nintendo Switch 2 and is free for some users of the new Nintendo console. The game in question hails from 2010, the console’s second-best year in terms of software, second only to 2007. Nintendo consoles often start very strong and lose momentum over time, and the Wii was no exception. What has proven to be an exception is the Nintendo Switch 2, which has had a weaker start to life in this regard compared to most Nintendo consoles, suggesting its best years are yet to come.

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Those who owned a Nintendo Wii in 2010 and used it as more than just a Wii Sports machine will remember the likes of Super Mario Galaxy 2, Donkey Kong Country Returns, Metroid Other M, Kirby’s Epic Yarn, and Wii Party, which came out that year. What also came out in 2010, though some sometimes forget this, is Epic Mickey from the mind of Warren Spector, the creator of the immersive sim, as well as the creator of IPs like System Shock, Ultima, and Thief.

In 2024, the world was reminded of this cult classic because of a remake under the name Epic Mickey Rebrushed. At the time, platforms included the Nintendo Switch. Now, two years later, this remake has come to the Nintendo Switch 2, and whoever owned the game on the Nintendo Switch is getting this new Nintendo Switch 2 version for free. And this new version has a plethora of new improvements for Nintendo fans, including better graphics, a higher frame rate, and the Costume Pack DLC that was previously sold separately. Many developers and publishers would charge an upgrade fee for all of this, if not just forgo the upgrade path entirely, so for developer Purple Lamp and publisher THQ Nordic to give this away for free is noteworthy.

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A 16-Year-Old Cult Classic

The original game, developed by Junction Point Studios and published by Disney Interactive Studios, neither of which exist anymore, earned a 73 on Metacritic. This isn’t a great score, but it resonated with many who played, cementing it as a cult classic in the years to come, which is why it got a remake in the 2020s, a decade later. This remake actually scored higher than the original, which is very uncommon. To this end, it earned a 76 on Metacritic.

If this new Nintendo Switch 2 game doesn’t tickle your fancy, there is a similar free upgrade about to be released for a former 2020s Game of the Year winner. Meanwhile, those after Wii nostalgia, but not this particular Wii nostalgia, will be happy to know two Wii games will return next week with a release on Nintendo Switch 2.