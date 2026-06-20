Stellar Blade 2’s Protagonist Is Perfect & Maybe Even Better Than Eve

When Shift Up and Sony first revealed Stellar Blade, its protagonist, Eve, was the most attention-grabbing aspect about it. But beyond that, the game made a name for itself thanks to its fast-paced combat, impressive visuals, and a post-apocalyptic world that drew comparisons to NieR: Automata and other beloved action RPGs. And Eve was the perfect star to showcase all this. She is now an instantly recognizable character, and Shift Up is well on its way to doing it again with the sequel, Stellar Blade: Blood Rain.

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Based on the reveal trailer, Blood Rain’s protagonist, Evie, has already made a strong impression. My favorite part about the new protagonist is her fighting style, which instantly reminded me of Tifa from Final Fantasy VII. But that isn’t the only reason to get excited about the new heroine. Her striking design, confident personality, and position in the world show that she is more than just a replacement for Eve. If Stellar Blade: Blood Rain can outpace the first game, Evie may become the face of the franchise moving forward.

Stellar Blade: Blood Rain’s First Trailer Has Me Thirsty For More

image courtesy of shift up

The reveal trailer for Stellar Blade: Blood Rain did exactly what a sequel announcement should do. It felt very much like an upgrade from the first game and gave fans plenty of reasons to be excited. Shift Up confirmed that the game continues the story beyond the events of Stellar Blade, but instead of returning to Eve as the main playable character, the studio introduced an entirely new protagonist named Evie, and she made a bit hit almost instantly.

While the new protagonist was great, one of the biggest surprises was the shift in combat. Whereas Eve primarily relied on swords throughout the original game, Evie appears to focus heavily on hand-to-hand combat. The trailer showcases her using powerful punches and close-range attacks against monstrous enemies, giving the action a more aggressive and faster feel. It left me feeling like the game would be a lot more up close and personal, focusing on Evie as she pummels foes.

Between the combat shift and Evie, I cannot wait to jump into Stellar Blade: Blood Rain. Watching Evie chain together punches and devastating strikes against monstrous creatures made the reveal trailer a standout in a packed event. There is an energy and confidence to her fighting style that stands apart from Eve’s more elegant swordplay and gives it a fighting game feel, which is something I love. If the final game fully commits to that identity, Blood Rain could offer a fresh gameplay experience while remaining recognizable as a Stellar Blade sequel.

Evie Is Already Winning Over Fans

image courtesy of shift up

New protagonists often face an uphill battle when replacing a popular character, but Evie has gotten off to a fantastic start. Her design has received widespread attention since the trailer debuted, and her voice performance has also generated positive reactions among fans. While the game remains early in development, first impressions matter, and Shift Up appears to have nailed hers. With this being just a first look, I expect further refinement from the studio before the game’s ultimate release, meaning Evie will only get better with time and could become one of the best female leads.

Despite the popularity of Evie, not all of the discussion has been entirely positive. Some have focused on Evie’s youthful appearance and her revealing outfit. This has led to debates with many calling her design inappropriate and gooner bait. This has exploded online to the point where Shift Up has responded. The studio has intentionally gone with a younger and smaller design, though it has assured fans that Evie is age-appropriate, even doubling down by saying she will have more appealing outfits than Eve did in Stellar Blade.

However, the broader response has remained largely enthusiastic due to the strength of the trailer itself and the appeal of Evie’s personality. Director Hyung-Tae Kim explained that the studio wants Evie to be loved for more than just her appearance, emphasizing character appeal and emotional connection rather than focusing solely on visual design. The goal appears to be creating a more complete protagonist who resonates with players throughout the story, something that Stellar Blade struggled with.

Evie Could Be at the Heart of an Improved Narrative

image courtesy of shift up

This may sound surprising given Eve’s popularity, but Evie could ultimately be the better protagonist. She has a major advantage over her predecessor, something that can address a common criticism of the first game, Stellar Blade’s narrative and character development. While Eve served her role effectively as the protagonist, many others and I felt the story itself was not always as strong as the combat and world design.

Shift Up seems aware of that feedback. In interviews following the reveal, the studio has discussed putting greater emphasis on character development and building stronger emotional connections with players through Evie. The developers have also stated that Blood Rain will continue expanding the universe established in the first game while evolving its world-building and storytelling.

That is why Evie has the potential to become an even stronger protagonist than Eve. The original game established the foundation, but sequels often benefit from lessons learned during development. If Shift Up can combine the excellent combat and visual presentation that made Stellar Blade successful with a deeper narrative focus, Evie could emerge as one of the most memorable action game protagonists of this generation. The reveal trailer has already generated tremendous excitement. Now the challenge is turning that first impression into a character players will remember long after the credits roll.

How do you feel Evie compares to Eve? Share your thoughts below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!