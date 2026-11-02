New Sega Nintendo Switch 2 Game Free for Some Users

A new Sega Nintendo Switch 2 game is free for some users of the console, courtesy of a free upgrade path. In other words, those who own the game on Nintendo Switch can download this new Nintendo Switch 2 version for free. As many Switch 2 users will know, many developers and publishers charge a fee for their upgrade path, often $10. Some don’t even offer any upgrade path, forcing Nintendo fans to buy the game twice if they want to play it on their newer console. To this end, when a Nintendo Switch 2 game releases with a free upgrade path, it’s noteworthy. After all, there’s only ever a handful of them, at most, any given month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to a free download for a 2022 award-winning game, some Nintendo Switch 2 users can now score CyberConnect 2, Aniplex, and Sega’s 2025 arena fighting game, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2, for free, assuming they own the previously released Nintendo Switch version. For those unfamiliar with this game, it is the sequel to 2019’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, which itself is based on the 2019 anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga series, aka Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Upon release, the 2025 sequel earned a 69 on Metacritic, an 84% approval rating on Steam, a 4.64 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store, and a 4/5 stars on the Xbox Store. What Nintendo fans thought of it, specifically, is less clear because there are no user reviews on the Nintendo eShop.

Play video

Nintendo Switch 2 Users Saved $40

This free upgrade notably saves Nintendo Switch 2 users from a $40 purchase on the Nintendo eShop, a hefty bit of savings. And it’s likely the only free download the Nintendo Switch 2 version will ever have. That said, it is worth noting this is just the price for the standard version. There are other versions of the game that cost even more. It appears free upgrades are limited to the standard version, though.

And the Nintendo Switch 2 version isn’t just a simple port. It upgrades the frame rate from 30 FPS to 60 FPS, which is very important for a fighting game. There is also an increase in resolution as well. The aforementioned trio could have easily charged for these upgrades, as many have in the past.

Meanwhile, if this new Nintendo Switch 2 release doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is there are other new options. For one, just a few days ago, a PS1 exclusive game from 2003 was stealth-released on Nintendo Switch 2. Meanwhile, those after something free can celebrate the 30-year anniversary of one of the great N64 games with a free download if they have Nintendo Switch Online.