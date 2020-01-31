New Nintendo Switch Inspired By Animal Crossing: New Horizons Revealed

Today, Nintendo revealed a new Nintendo Switch system inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to release alongside the new Animal Crossing game in March. Featuring a custom design on the back, a special dock, and even unique Joy-Con controllers, “it’s the perfect way to start your island life,” according to Nintendo. Further, it will actually release seven days before the game on March 13, priced at $299. But that’s not all: there will be a special new Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case and Screen Protector, which will release on the same day, March 13. UPDATE: Pre-orders for the console are live now.

Unfortunately, further details on the new products aren’t divulged, but this is presumably aimed at the big Animal Crossing fanbase that still hasn’t made the jump from 3DS to Nintendo Switch due to the console’s lack of Animal Crossing games.

A #NintendoSwitch system inspired by #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is on the way! With unique Joy-Con controllers, a custom design on the back, and a special Nintendo Switch dock, it’s the perfect way to start your island life. Available 3/13 for $299.99.https://t.co/MC5dJ11F3U pic.twitter.com/VigTPi4NDB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 31, 2020

The #NintendoSwitch #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector will also be available for purchase on 3/13! pic.twitter.com/NOyviTGmPt — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 31, 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on May 20, 2020. Seven days earlier, the aforementioned products will launch. Below, you can read more about the highly anticipated exclusive game, courtesy of an official overview from Nintendo:

“If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!”

