Nintendo No Longer Allows Uncensored Boobs and Other NSFW Content in Switch Games

Nintendo has decided to ban any uncensored nudity in Nintendo Switch games. In 2022, it's relatively easy to get your game onto a massive platform as developers big and small have access to publish their game on digital stores like Steam, Nintendo eShop, and more. This has resulted in a lot of clutter on some of these stores with lots of low-quality filling up the store pages. However, it has also allowed a lot of other developers the opportunity to make the games they want to make and get them in front of a big audience if players can find them. Some developers have used this to make games that other big developers wouldn't dream of making, including titles that feature aggressive amounts of nudity and hentai.

While it's a bit more chaotic on Steam, Nintendo has seen a number of these kinds of games popping up on Nintendo Switch and it doesn't appear to be happy about it. As spotted by Nintendo Everything (via Kotaku) games publisher Gamuzumi noted that it had sent its new games Elves Christmas Hentai Puzzle and Hot Tentacles Shooter to Nintendo for review and they were rejected. Gamuzumi wrote on Twitter that Nintendo no longer allows "uncensored boobs" and "obscene content" could damage the family friend brand that Nintendo has curated. Gamuzumi is looking to release a censored version on Nintendo Switch, but has not sent it in for approval yet. The publisher also stated that this will probably also impact other developers and publishers.

Basically, obscene content could damage the brand and infringe its policies.



This means that now all games with boobs nudity should be censored and that's why our game (Hot Tentacles Shoot) was rejected in the first place. — Gamuzumi (@gamuzumi) September 30, 2022

It's unclear if this is an outright ban against nudity and other NSFW content or if it will be evaluated on a case by case basis. Perhaps if it's kept to a relative minimum, Nintendo will accept it, but it remains to be seen. Kotaku reached out to Nintendo for clarity, but didn't hear back. Only time will tell if this ends up impacting other games, especially now that Bayonetta 3 is weeks away from releasing on Nintendo Switch.

