Bayonetta 3 Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

Nintendo and developer PlatinumGames have announced that Bayonetta 3 will officially release for the Nintendo Switch on October 28th. The release date announcement came with a new trailer that shows off some of what players can expect when the title releases later this year. The release date actually previously leaked at the end of last month, but this marks the first time it has been officially confirmed.

According to the official description of the video game, Bayonetta 3 sees players team up with the witch-in-training Viola as well as a number of other Bayonettas in order to stop human-made Homunculi, which are dangerous bioweapons that are invading. Notably, Viola is a playable character in addition to Bayonetta. You can check out the full new trailer for Bayonetta 3 for yourself below:

Bayonetta engages in a bewitching battle against the Homunculi, a feisty new witch named Viola enters the scene, and… is that another Bayonetta?



Find out more when #Bayonetta3 struts onto #NintendoSwitch on 10/28! Watch the latest trailer now: https://t.co/jBoWZH0EdQ pic.twitter.com/v2O6s4KMFA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 13, 2022

"Tap into Bayonetta's naughtier side with Demon Masquerade, a new ability that channels the demon linked to her weapon allowing for some exciting action options, not to mention some hair-raising combos," Nintendo's description of the upcoming title reads in part. "She can also summon her demonic darlings like Gomorrah, Malphas, and Phantasmaraneae during battle, unleashing their demonic powers in the heat of combat and in new, larger-than-life battles where you directly control the action."

Nintendo has also announced that the original Bayonetta video game will launch for the Nintendo Switch as a standalone physical release on September 30th. The company notes that physical versions of Bayonetta for the Nintendo Switch will be relatively limited with pre-orders available at select retailers. It will also be available at launch via the My Nintendo Store. The standalone physical version of Bayonetta is set to retail for $29.99.

As noted above, Bayonetta 3 is officially set to release for the Nintendo Switch on October 28th for $59.99. In addition to a standard physical edition, a special Trinity Masquerade Edition will also be available that includes a full-color 200-page art book as well as three reversible game cases. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel right here.

