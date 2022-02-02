Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive Free for 24 Hours

A former Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED exclusive is currently available for free, but not for much longer, and of course, there are some requirements to cashing in on the freebie. For one, while the free game is a former Nintendo Switch exclusive, it’s not actually been made free on Nintendo Switch. We can’t remember the last time a Nintendo Switch game was made free, and this hasn’t changed. Rather, the game has been made free on PC, but not via Stea, but via the Epic Games Store, which is in the business of giving out free games every week, and the latest debuted as a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

More specifically, and as of this morning, all Epic Games Store users can download Daemon X Machina for free. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep and play as much or as little as you want. There are no strings attached to this offer. There is a parameter to keep in mind though. The game has to be downloaded before next Thursday because come next Thursday, it will be replaced with a new free game or, more specifically, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, another game that is also available on Nintendo Switch, though not as a console exclusive.

As for the game itself, it debuted back on September 13, 2019 via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. A year later — on February 13, 2020 — it came to PC. The game has yet to come to PlayStation or Xbox platforms.

“You are an Outer, a new breed of human being that appeared in the aftermath of the Moonfall calamity,” reads an official pitch of the game. “As a mercenary for the Orbital organization, you are on the front line of a desperate war for humanity’s survival against the Immortals-corrupted AIs that have rebelled against their human creators. Piloting a fully customizable mech known as an Arsenal, you must team up with mercenaries like yourself and complete missions to defeat the Immortals once and for all. But be careful-in a war fought by mercenaries, today’s allies can become tomorrow’s enemies.”

