Nintendo Switch Console Exclusive Leaked for PS4 and Xbox One

A Nintendo Switch console exclusive is coming to PS4 and Xbox One, and coming soon, according to a new leak. Nintendo consoles live and die by their exclusive games, and the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED have been no exception. Games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Super Mario Odyssey, define the Nintendo Switch. These type of games are pure exclusives though, meaning they can’t be played on any other machine. In addition to these types of games, the Nintendo Switch also boasts a wide range of console exclusives, such as Dungeon Munchies, which is apparently coming to PS4 and Xbox One.

The game has not been officially announced for these platforms, but it has been rated for these platforms in Taiwan, which not only leaks the existence of the ports, but signals that they are releasing soon. In other words, the turnaround from announcement to release should be a short one.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 2019 via the PC and the PC only. On PC, or more specifically Steam, it boasts an “Overwhelmingly Positive” Steam User Review rating with 97 percent of over 3,300 user reviews, reviewing the game positively. The Nintendo Switch port — which was released back in December — is a whole different story. There’s no user review system for the Nintendo Switch, but over on Metacritic, its critic score is only 59.

“Hunt down monsters to cook and eat them! You’ve been revived in a massive underground complex and you must leave this bizarre facility. Aided by the undead Necro-Chef Simmer, you must stay safe, get fed and find a way to get out,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Dungeon Munchies is a side-scrolling action RPG with a focus on hunting down creatures, cooking them, and eating dishes to gain certain abilities. The combination of dishes you choose to eat will impact your entire playstyle.”

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this leak. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

