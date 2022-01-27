Xbox Live Games With Gold Free Games for February 2022 Revealed

Xbox has revealed February’s Games With Gold lineup that Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting for the second month of 2022. And like almost every month in 2021, the lineup is very disappointing. If the removal of dislikes on YouTube benefited anyone, it benefitted Xbox when it releases a trailer each month to highlight the Games With Gold lineup. Every time, with few exceptions, it was religiously downvotted. This month would certainly not be one of the aforementioned exceptions.

Also like most months, the lineup consists of four games, two of which are Xbox One games and two of which are Xbox 360 games. There are still no Xbox Series X/S games being offered through the subscription service. Meanwhile, original Xbox games are occasionally offered, but more commonly it’s two Xbox 360 games and two Xbox One games.

According to Xbox, this month’s offering represents $62 in savings, but this is assuming you’re buying each and every game at full price, which absolutely no one is doing in 2022.

Below, you can read more about each game and find out information about availability because, as always, the lineup will be a staggered release. Meanwhile, below this, you will find the aforementioned trailer.

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse: “Play as American George Stobbart and sassy French journalist Nico Collard, on the trail of a stolen painting and a murderous conspiracy. A conspiracy with roots older than the written word, leading to the start of another epic Broken Sword adventure.”

($24.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 28



Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield: “Take on the role of Wally, a mysterious character always in motion as you run, jump, slide, or dash to the soundtrack of Danime-sama. With the average runtime of an action movie, this is a game built for both speedrunners and casual gamers alike.”

($11.99 ERP): Available February 16 to March 15



Hydrophobia: “Use the engineering skills of the heroine, Kate, to fight back against terrorists who have taken control of her floating city. Featuring fast-paced action and breathtaking visuals, unleash the power of the water itself to wipe out your enemy, in this third-person survival adventure game.”

($8.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 15



Band of Bugs: “Play as your Avatar and fight against, spider, bugs, and even your friends in Spider Hunter Mode. Band of Bugs is a fast-playing, accessible game for fans of the tactics-strategy genre, that puts you into the game.”

($9.99 ERP): Available February 16 to 28



Xbox Live Gold is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, with a 12-month subscription running at $60. It’s also available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For more coverage on it and all things Xbox, click here.