Nintendo Switch Fans Warn Everyone Not to Miss Out on "10/10" Exclusive

If you own a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED, it is likely to play the exclusive games that can only be found on the Switch. These games include, but are not limited to, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and its Breath of the Wild predecessor, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Xenoblade Chronicles, Bayonetta 3, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Astral Chain, Pikmin 4, Splatoon 3, and so many other games.

One of these so many other games that is often forgotten about when talking about the best and most popular Switch exclusives is Metroid Dread. If you are one that has forgotten the 2021 game, or hasn't had the time to play it yet, you should remedy this as soon as possible, according to the Nintendo Switch Reddit page. One of the top posts on the Nintendo Switch Reddit page this week is a post that call its a "10/10" game.

"Metroid Dread reminded me why Metroid is my favorite Nintendo franchise," reads the title of the post. "They really outdid themselves in this one. The camera angles, the spectacles, the art direction, the buttery smooth controls, and the fun boss fights... My only objection in this game is it was a little short, and it could use more monster variety, but its still a 10/10."

Of course, this take in isolation is not noteworthy, but just about all the comments echo the sentiment, some even praising the Nintendo Switch exclusive as a "masterpiece."

"Agreed 100%, what an absolute masterpiece," reads one of these comments. "The game truly is a masterpiece and I'm glad it's cemented Metroid back as a primer franchise for Nintendo," reads a second comment.

As you may know, Metroid has always been critically-acclaimed and loved by hardcore fans, but not very popular, especially compared to several other Nintendo franchises. Metroid Dread didn't really change this but it seemingly delivered with many Nintendo fans.

"Nintendo's Metroid franchise has long been known for its high quality," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "While the series has had a couple of missteps over the last 35 years, games like Super Metroid and Metroid Prime are regarded as some of the greatest of all time. Metroid Dread is the first game in the franchise to appear on Nintendo Switch, and fans of the platform will be happy to know that it continues the proud tradition of the series by delivering one of the console's must-own titles and an experience that easily ranks among the best in the Metroid series."