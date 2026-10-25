$50 Nintendo Switch Exclusive Game Now Available for $2 on eShop

A Nintendo Switch exclusive game that normally costs $50 on the Nintendo eShop is available for $2 until November 1, courtesy of a huge 95 percent discount. The Nintendo Switch game in question hails from 2019 and carries serious Nintendo DS nostalgia. Unfortunately for those who upgraded to Nintendo Switch 2, there is no Switch 2 version of the game, but the Switch version is playable on its successor with the power of backward compatibility.

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Between now and November 1, all Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users with access to the United States version of the Nintendo eShop can grab Little Friends: Dogs & Cats, a spiritual successor to the incredibly nostalgic Nintendo DS series, Nintendogs, which is supposedly returning soon alongside a new Super Smash Bros. game. Until it does, though, fans of this dormant Nintendo series will find Little Friends: Dogs & Cats is the closest to it, and it’s only available on Nintendo Switch. And if you like it, it also has a sequel, Little Friends: Puppy Island, which was released on the Nintendo eShop in 2023 and is currently available for the same price thanks to the exact same discount and sale.

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Nintendo DS Nostalgia

It is unclear what the full reception of the 2019 Nintendo Switch game was because the Nintendo eShop doesn’t allow for user reviews, so there is basically no useful user review data. Generally speaking, the first game is considered the better of the two games, and it sold well enough to generate a sequel, despite a mediocre 53 on Metacritic.

While we don’t have any user review data to complement this insight, we do have the launch trailer above, which notably has over 1,200 likes to just 35 dislikes. This is to say, there was and is clearly an audience for these games, much of which likely grew up on Nintendogs on the Nintendo DS.

Those who decide to check out Little Friends: Dogs & Cats from developer Imagineer and publisher Sold Out will find it can be beaten in five to six hours. This is just the main content, though. The game can be enjoyed for dozens of hours beyond this casually. In fact, it can really be enjoyed infinitely, as there is no expiration on enjoying taking care of your virtual pets.

Meanwhile, if this new Nintendo eShop deal doesn’t tickle your fancy, there is a similar deal for a huge open-world RPG that normally costs $40 on the Nintendo eShop, but has been dropped to just $2 for a limited time. If $2 is too rich for your current wallet, Nintendo did recently release a few free downloads for Super Mario fans.