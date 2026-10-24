$40 Nintendo Switch Open-World RPG Now Available on eShop for $2

A Nintendo Switch game — which happens to be a huge open-world RPG that usually costs Nintendo fans $40 on the Nintendo eShop — is on sale. As a result of this sale, it is available for $2. This is the product of a colossal 95% discount on the eShop that is live until November 1. This is the new lowest price for the Nintendo Switch game, meaning it has never been this cheap before, and it’s very unlikely to ever be available for cheaper unless it’s just given away for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 2019, a Canada-based studio by the name of Nine Dots released its sophomore effort with the help of publisher Deep Silver. This game is called Outward, which followed its 2014 debut, GoD Factory: Wingmen. Its first game was hardly a blip on the radar, but Outward managed to put the studio on the map. To this end, it has sold over one million copies to date. At launch, it wasn’t available on Nintendo Switch, but this changed in 2024. Now, two years later, its Definitive Edition is a mere $2 on the eShop, offering up to 50 hours of content for every $1 spent. For those looking to maximize their dollar with as much content as possible, this can’t be beaten.

Those on Nintendo Switch 2 will have to settle for playing a Switch copy via backward compatibility, as there is no native Nintendo Switch 2 version, and there is no word of this changing.

Play video

An Open-World RPG Survival Game

Is Outward any good? Well, depends on who you are asking. Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch eShop doesn’t have user reviews, so potential buyers on Switch and Switch 2 have to rely on insights from other platforms. To this end, on Steam, across 15,738 user reviews, it has a 73% approval rating. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, it has a 4/5 rating after more than 6,300 user reviews. Lastly, on the Xbox Store, the open-world RPG has a similar score to that on the PlayStation Store.

Critically, the game didn’t fare as well, as evidenced by the open-world RPG’s 69 on Metacritic. As for the game itself, for those unfamiliar with it, it is not just an open-world RPG, but a survival game as well. In particular, it evokes a lot of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, thanks to its fantasy setting, its sense of discovery, and the sense of being vulnerable in an unforgiving world. The survival mechanics really kick in because in the game you play an ordinary character rather than a powerful warrior or a devastating mage. This also plays out in the combat, which can be very difficult and almost Dark Souls-esque.

Those who check out the 2024 Nintendo Switch game will get not just the base game, but its two DLC releases: The Soroboreans and The Three Brothers. Meanwhile, for those after something even cheaper than $2, Nintendo recently released a new free Super Mario download.