Best-Selling Nintendo Switch Game Only $1.98 in New Year's Day Deal

A best-selling Nintendo Switch game is only $1.98 in a New Year's Day deal over on GameStop, who has actually discounted a handful Nintendo Switch games to dirt cheap prices. None of these Nintendo Switch games are the latest and greatest Nintendo Switch games, which makes sense as you can't get these type of Switch games for dirt cheap prices. That said, every Nintendo Switch game featured is notable in terms of popularity, or at least it's a recognizable game from a recognizable series.

How long any of these various deals are going to be available for, we don't know. GameStop does not disclose this information. It could be until a set date, it could be until supplies are gone. Again, we don't know, but at the moment of publishing each deal below is in stock. This could change by the time you are reading this though, as some of these may go fast.

The most dirt cheap of these dirt cheap deals is for Call of Juarez Gunslinger, an older game at this point, but one that still usually costs $19.99. It's the $1.98 game if you have not connected the dots already. As you may remember, when this was released back in 2013 by publisher Ubisoft and developer Techland -- the team that would go on to make Dying Light -- it was the former's second best-selling game. Obviously, the Switch port didn't come until later though, which means if you do own this game, it is probably not on Nintendo Switch. In addition to this and the other dirt cheap games below, Sonic Superstars being half off as a new game is also worth noting. It is only a few months old.

GameStop New Year's Day Deals: