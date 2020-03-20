Controversial Nintendo Switch Game Now Available After Previously Being Removed for Sale

A controversial and NSFW Nintendo Switch game is now available after previously being removed from sale. More specifically, today Lust for Darkness relaunched on the Nintendo Switch eShop after being delisted last year. As you may remember, last year the game earned an Adults Only rating in North America, which is quite hard to do. This lead to the game being yanked from the storefront. However, it’s now back in the form of Lust for Darkness: Dawn Edition. And while it’s still NSFW, it does contain a few tweaks and changes in order to avoid an AO rating.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear what has been adjusted, but we do know that a scene in the game had to be altered, as well as some particularly graphic assets in need of a tone down.

Developed by SimFabric, the game takes up a whopping 14.0 GB on the Nintendo Switch, which is quite a bit of space for the hybrid console. Meanwhile, the following languages are supported: Japanese, French, Portuguese, German, Russian, Chinese, English, Spanish, Italian, and Korean.

“Jonathan Moon receives a letter from his wife who has gone missing a year before,” reads an official story synopsis. “Following information from the message he heads for a secluded mansion where an eldritch, occult ceremony takes place. Gates to another world – the profane, perverse land of Lusst’ghaa are opened.”

Lust for Darkness first emerged on the scene back in 2018 to a poor reception. In fact, the game currently sits at a 50 on Metacritic. That said, if you want to check it out, you can cop it not only on Nintendo Switch, but PC. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the controversial game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: