Exclusive Nintendo Switch Holiday Bundle Comes With Two Hit Games, Drops September

Nintendo just revealed its first Nintendo Switch holiday bundle of the year! Starting on September 5, exclusively at Walmart, you’ll be able to find a Nintendo Switch console, and download codes for 1-2 Switch and Mario Tennis Aces for only $359.99.

Jump into the world of #NintendoSwitch or start your holiday shopping extra early with this Nintendo Switch bundle featuring #MarioTennis Aces and #12Switch for only $359! Available exclusively at Walmart starting 9/5. pic.twitter.com/JSrIaRQFG2 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 15, 2018

The pack-in games will be great for any family with youngsters that will want to rip this open on Christmas day (or on September 5), and start playing immediately. Right out of the box you’ll have two controllers, and two games that are made to be played with others. 1-2 Switch doesn’t have the strongest legs, but it still stands as the best showcase for the hardware and everything the Joy-Con controllers are capable of. It’s the Wii Sports of Nintendo Switch, so to speak.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for Mario Tennis Aces, we loved our time with it. The single-player mode has its valleys and hiccups, but it’s still one of the best arcade tennis games ever made, especially when playing with friends locally. The competition online is fierce, and Camelot is still balancing the characters to make for a fair court, but it’s still a game that we can recommend across the board. You can check out our full review here.

This holiday season is going to be killer for Nintendo, and there’s never been a better time to jump in. In addition to the games you’ll get right out of the box, you can also look forward to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Party, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee and Let’s Go Pikachu.

Those are just a few of the upcoming first-party games you have to look forward to, but there’s an existing library there waiting for you already. ARMS is a wild twist on the fighting game genre that you’ll love playing with friends. Splatoon 2 is a uniquely Nintendo twist on the third-person, objective-driven shooter, and of course you’ll have Fortnite to download for free right out of the box as well. Needless to say, you can spend very little, and get a lot.

And we’ll be keeping you guys update with coverage and reviews of all of the latest hit games on Nintendo Switch. You can find our Super Smash Bros. Ultimate coverage here, and for all of our latest Pokemon Let’s Go coverage, you can bookmark this page. If you’re keeping up to date with everything happening in Fortnite be sure to book mark our page here.

Stay tuned!