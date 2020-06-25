Nintendo Switch Gets Popular Horror Game Today

✖

A popular horror game released today on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. More specifically, today Switch users join PS4, Xbox One, and PC users in being able to experience one of the best horror games of 2019, Blair Witch, which is now available on Switch and Switch Lite for anyone willing to splash $30 on the five to six-hour game.

Blair Witch is a first-person, story-driven psychological horror game that doesn't copy the famous movie of the same name, but is based on its cinematic lore. It initially debuted last year via polish developer Bloober Team who has made a name for itself as one of the best horror game studios in the business between series like Layers of Fear and Observer.

"It’s 1996. A young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland," reads an official story pitch of the game. "As Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, you join the search. What starts as an ordinary investigation soon turns into an endless nightmare as you confront your fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious force that haunts the woods…"

In addition to costing $30, the Nintendo Switch version of the game will require 5.8 GB of space and support the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian.

In addition to Nintendo Switch, Blair Witch is also available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

From the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed Layers of Fear, experience first-hand the toll that fear can take on the mind in an original story inspired by the cinematic lore of Blair Witch. Find the way through the haunted woods: Navigate your way through a cursed forest that warps and distorts both time and space.

Navigate your way through a cursed forest that warps and distorts both time and space. Yes, you can pet the dog: ​You're not going in alone: you have your trusty canine sidekick, Bullet, by your side. You can encourage him with treats, or discipline him for wandering off - but know that how you choose to treat him affects your story.

Stand against the horrors of the Blair Witch and the decaying sanity of a man burdened by his past How will you face your fears: As you delve deeper into the woods, how you react to danger and behave under pressure will ultimately teach you more about yourself

