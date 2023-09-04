Popular Nintendo Switch Exclusive Being Removed From Sale Soon

A Nintendo Switch exclusive game, published by Nintendo itself, is being removed from sale, which means soon you will no longer be able to buy the game on the Nintendo eShop. Thankfully, if you own the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game, you will be able to play it after it is delisted from the Nintendo eShop. And there's still time to buy it if you don't own it but would like to. However, come November 30, 2023, this opportunity will come to an end.

It's not often Nintendo-published games are removed from sale, but like any other game, when one is it usually comes down to one of two things: server cost or expiring licenses. In this instance, Nintendo doesn't source either as the reason behind the removal of Fitness Boxing from the Nintendo Switch eShop. This leaves the door open for a third possibility.

In addition to the game being removed from the Nintendo Switch eShop, production of retail copies will also halt. For a while, retail copies of the game may linger in stores depending on how much supply there is, but no new copies are being made.

While Fitness Boxing is removed from sale, its successor, Fitness Boxing 2, which is also a Nintendo Switch exclusive game, will remain available. That said, it will presumably meet a similar fate as its predecessor at some point, especially if expiring licenses are the issue behind the removal. The same applies to the 2023-released Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star, which served as a second follow-up on Nintendo Switch.

Developed by Imagineer, Fitness Boxing debuted back in 2018, but only in Japan. The following year -- on January 4, 2019 -- it came to North America. A successor to the Shape Boxing trilogy released on the Wii, it garnered a 66 on Metacritic when it was released. Meanwhile, precisely how well it sold, is unknown, however, we do know it surpassed one million copies sold within one year.

It's worth noting that this news was only explicitly confirmed for Europe and Japan, which means it may not end up being removed from North America and other markets, but this seems unlikely. What's more likely is it will be removed from the global market.

