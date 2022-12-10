Nintendo Switch Makes Best Game of 2022 Lowest Price Ever

The best game of 2022 according to Metacritic is the lowest price it has ever been on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED via the Nintendo eShop, the digital storefront of the Nintendo machine. While many may assume Elden Ring or God of War Ragnarok are the highest-rated games of the year, they aren't. Elden Ring boasts a 96 on Metacritic, the same score as Portal Companion Collection, but the latter is listed as the highest-rated game of this year for presumably being closer to 97 than Elden Ring. That's right, the Nintendo Switch version of Portal Companion Collection is the highest-rated game of the year according to Metacritic, and it's currently on sale.

The game just came to Nintendo Switch back in June so the discount isn't too heavy, but this is the cheapest it's been on the Nintendo Switch yet. More specifically, and for a limited time the game is 33 percent off, which means rather than $19.99, it's $13.39. For those that don't know: Portal Companion Collection contains Portal and Portal 2, two of some of the best games ever made.

"Including Portal and Portal 2, the Companion Collection comes to Nintendo Switch with all the groundbreaking gameplay, dark humor, and exploration that earned the series hundreds of awards," reads the game's official description on the Nintendo eShop. "In Portal, you'll use a highly experimental portal device to solve physical puzzles and challenges. Maneuver objects--and yourself--through space to puzzle your way through the mysterious Aperture Science Laboratories."

The official description continues, describing Portal 2: "Return to Aperture Laboratories in Portal 2 where you'll once again face off with the lethally inventive, power-mad A.I. named GLaDOS. Meet an expanded cast of characters as you think your way through dangerous, never-before-seen areas of the laboratories and a wider variety of portal puzzles. Plus Portal 2 also includes a cooperative game mode with local, split-screen, and online multiplayer so you and a friend can think with portals."

It's important to note that it's unclear how long this deal is available. In other words, by the time you're reading this, it may have expired. We know it's a limited-time offer that's now been available for a few days, but that's the extent of what we know.