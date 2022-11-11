Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.

With a Metacritic score of 81, the action roguelike beat 'em up was an early favorite of many, hence why it sold over one million copies in its first month of release. How much it's sold since then, we don't know, but the Switch release should provide a healthy bump.

On Nintendo Switch, the game costs $39.99, which is how much it costs on other platforms. In addition to one penny short of $40, Switch users who want to play the game will need to be prepared to clear 6.8 GB of space to make room for it.

"Sifu is the story of a young Kung Fu student on a path of revenge, hunting for the murderers of his family," reads an official blurb about the game. "One against all, he has no allies, and countless enemies. He has to rely on his unique mastery of Kung Fu as well as a mysterious pendant to prevail, and preserve his family's legacy."

"The genre might have evolved over the last few decades, but there are very few things that are as satisfying as an arcade beat-em-up," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Moving across from screen to screen, level to level, and clearing out everyone in your way can be one of the most fulfilling experiences from top to bottom. There's something incredibly satisfying about emptying out an area all on your own, especially, and even more so if it gave you a hard time to begin with. That's the very core of Sifu, an arcade-style, beat-em-up brawler where you get consistently grind it out until clearing out rooms is a piece of cake.

Will you be checking this game out now that it's on Nintendo Switch? As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.