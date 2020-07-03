Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive Releases on Xbox One Out of Nowhere

✖

A former Nintendo Switch exclusive game just released on Xbox One out of nowhere. Game releases are a bit slow right now, especially on Xbox One. While the PS4 is getting Ghost of Tsushima this month, things are looking a bit quieter on the Xbox One. And this is typically the case every July. Things slow down until late August, and then the fall rush follows. For now, though, things are a bit slow. However, if you need something new to play on Xbox One, Pokemon developer Game Freak has you covered with Little Town Hero.

Interestingly, the game's Xbox Store page says the game came out on Xbox One back on June 23, except it didn't. The listing only popped up today. Making matters stranger is the fact the game is $21.49, a completely random price point for a new game not on sale.

At the moment of publishing, Game Freak has not clarified what's going on, but the game is available to purchase.

For those that don't know: Little Town Hero debuted back in October 2019 via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. Since then, the game has come to PS4 and is scheduled to hit PC later this month. And apparently the game is now available on Xbox One too.

"The story is set in an isolated village on the edge of the world," reads an official pitch of the game. "The only gate leading outside is heavily guarded by a castle, and the villagers are not allowed to leave. Most of the villagers don't give it a thought, and happily go on with their everyday lives. However, the boy is a little different from the others - he wants to see the world outside. One day, a 'Monster' appears in the village, shocking everyone because until then, no one knew such creatures existed. The boy is able to fight it using a mysterious Red stone he found in the coalmines. In the course of his defense of the village, he gradually unravels secrets of how the stones and the monsters came to be."

