New Nintendo Switch Model Will Include Bigger Screen and 4K for Summer Production Start

It seems that a new Nintendo Switch model will release later this year. Bloomberg is reporting that a revised model will feature a bigger Samsung OLED display and will arrive in time for the holiday season. Apparently, Samsung will begin production of "7-inch, 720p-resolution OLED panels as early as June." When docked, the system would be capable of 4K. Rumors have been floating around about a superior version of the Switch hardware for quite some time, but Nintendo has yet to make any official announcements. A new model would help the Nintendo Switch continue to thrive during the next holiday season, when PS5 and Xbox Series X will be theoretically easier to come by.

Bloomberg's report is the greatest indication yet that the new Switch model is more than just a rumor. Remodels have long been a part of Nintendo's business strategy for handheld devices, dating back to the original Game Boy and revisions such as the Game Boy Pocket and Game Boy Color. As such, fans have long expected to see a revision of the Nintendo Switch beyond the Switch Lite.

Today marks the fourth anniversary of the Nintendo Switch, and the console has proven a smash success for Nintendo since 2017. Titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have helped propel system sales, and the Nintendo Switch has shown no signs of slowing down. A competitively priced successor could help Nintendo continue that success, and give the console a better chance at offering games that the current model simply can't handle.

Until Nintendo makes an official announcement, readers should take the reports with a grain of salt; Nintendo has played coy regarding its plans to sell a new version of the hardware. Of course, the company is notoriously tight-lipped, and it's entirely possible that Nintendo isn't being completely forthcoming about its plans. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what the company unveils, but with the system apparently starting production in June, it seems like a safe bet that an official announcement would have to come sooner, rather than later!

