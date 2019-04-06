Nintendo Switch Online Adds Three New NES Games

Nintendo has added three new NES classics to Nintendo Switch Online: Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels, Punch-Out Featuring Mr.Dream (no Mike Tyson), and Star Soldier. Of course, the titles are 100 percent free to download if you’re a member of Nintendo Switch Online, which is the hybrid console’s discount version of Xbox Live and PSN. Given that Nintendo Switch Online isn’t as robust as Xbox Live or PSN, it’s much cheaper and only costs you $20 a year. And while there aren’t a great amount of multiplayer games on Switch, the classic games it dishes out each month to subscribers is probably worth the asking price alone.

At the moment, it’s unclear if these will be the only NES games added this month, but you’d presume we won’t be getting any more until May. That said, all of three of these games are probably worth checking out. You can read more about each, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels

“Originally released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2, this game has previously made only brief cameo appearances in the Western Hemisphere. Mario fans will appreciate the familiar look and feel of the game, while finding that its updated gameplay creates an entirely new challenge. In addition to the classic enemies already known to fans worldwide, there are also Poison Mushrooms, backward Warp Zones and the occasional wind gust (which can help or hinder your progress).”

Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream

“As young boxer Little Mac, players have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to battle the big guys of the World Video Boxing Association circuit. Take them on one by one, starting with skinny Glass Joe. Battle up through King Hippo and all the way to the WVBA Champion himself. Players use their best jabs, hooks and power uppercuts to knock out opponents, but must also dodge jaw-breaking blows by paying attention to subtle changes in their foe’s body position.”

Star Soldier:

“The standard for vertically scrolling shooters, Star Soldier is the original game that spawned all of the titles in the long-running Soldier series. Go inside a floating space station inhabited by a giant computer known as Starbrain. Your mission: to stop Starbrain’s galactic invasion by piloting Caesar, a new compact space fighter, through 16 deadly stages.”

For more details on Nintendo Switch Online, click here. Meanwhile, for more Nintendo Switch news, click right here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!