Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With New Free Retro Content

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been surprised with some new, free, and retro content. And unlike some content that fits this billing, this new content is not locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service. Unfortunately, there aren't any new N64 games or Game Boy games or anything too major, but for every Nintendo Switch Online subscriber playing F-Zero 99, or for every subscriber that previously checked it out and bounced off it due to a lack of content, there is some good news.

Late last night, Nintendo released a new update for the free game released last year. More specifically, it released Update 1.2.0, which came as a surprise to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Not only was the release a surprise, but the amount of new content came as a surprise as well. It is unclear how many subscribers are playing the free game, which is exclusive to the subscription service, but Nintendo is supporting it like many are. To this end, it has added private lobbies, secret tracks, and increased the level/skill rating caps.

Below, you can check out the entire patch notes for the update. Just like the game itself, the update is completely free. This is a patch not DLC. All you need is a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to access the F-Zero game.

PATCH NOTES

New Additions

Private Lobbies have been added. To utilize them, select a game mode, set a 4-digit passcode, and then join the lobby. Players with matching game modes and passcodes can meet in the same lobby to race. Private Lobby race results are not reflected in leaderboard points, records, or challenge progress. Also, you will receive less EXP and fewer ticket points than in regular races.

Secret Tracks have been added. These will occasionally appear in F-Zero 99.

Maximum level and skill rating for players have increased. The maximum level has increased from 99 to 399 and maximum skill rating has increased from S20 to S50. Levels 100 and above are indicated in the game as ☆ = 1. For example, "☆00" for level 100 and "☆☆00" for level 200.

Added one badge that can be used to customize Pilot Cards. After meeting the specified conditions, you will be able to use it for customization. You can check the specified conditions and perform customization by selecting Workshop on the main menu, and then selecting Pilot Cards.

Other Fixes

Fixed issues to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

