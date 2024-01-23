New Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons Releasing with Princess Peach: Showtime

Princess Peach: Showtime was revealed by Nintendo last year at the September Direct. The company had been teasing something was in the pipeline for Peach for several months beforehand, but fans were incredibly excited to see the Mushroom Kingdom Princess in the spotlight alongside her new companion Stella. Today, the team dropped another quick trailer to build even more hype as we near Princess Peach: Showtime's March release date, but that wasn't the only big announcement centered around the game. Nintendo also revealed that it's going to release a new Joy-Con colorway as part of the launch celebration.

Princess Peach: Showtime Pink Joy-Con

With the release of #PrincessPeachShowtime on March 22, a set of pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers will be available at select retailers and #MyNintendoStore for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/NIzpvS2iom — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 23, 2024

The newly announced pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons will be available for a limited time at a few retailers and the My Nintendo Store. Interested players in picking them up can head to the retailers now and preorder the controllers. Nintendo didn't reveal in its announcement tweet exactly how long the Joy-Cons will be available, but it stands to reason that you'll have until the game's release date to pick them up.

Of course, it's worth noting that these Joy-Con don't have any extra functionality. It's just a palette change to celebrate Princess Peach taking center stage. That hasn't happened since Super Princess Peach was released on the Nintendo DS in 2005, so fans are understandably excited to see her back in the captain's chair for her own game.

Princess Peach: Showtime Release Date

Princess Peach: Showtime is scheduled to release on March 22. As mentioned above, Peach is going to meet some new friends, including her sidekick Stella. We've also seen that Peach will be making heavy use of the transformation gimmick in this action-adventure game, giving her access to all kinds of abilities.

So far, we've seen several different costumes for Peach, including Swordfighter Peach, Detective Peach, Kung Fu Peach, Ninja Peach, and Cowboy Peach. That's likely just the tip of the iceberg, as Nintendo will want to hold back several surprises for fans once the game ships. While there haven't been too many plot details revealed, we do know that similar to Super Mario Bros. 3, the game takes the form of a stage play, which could open the door for all kinds of shenanigans.