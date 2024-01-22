New Star Fox Game Rumored to Be Releasing for Nintendo Switch 2

A new rumor has indicated that Nintendo is developing its first new Star Fox game in nearly a decade that should release for the successor to the Switch. At this point in time, the Star Fox series has been on ice for a prolonged number of years. The latest entry in the franchise, Star Fox Zero, launched in 2016 for Wii U to mixed reviews from both fans and critics. Now, after this lengthy period between releases, it seems as though Star Fox could be returning with a new adventure on Switch 2.

According to new details from Zippo, who is an insider that has shared accurate Nintendo info previously, a new Star Fox installment is in the works and will launch at some point "within the next 12 months." This rumor goes on to claim that this Star Fox title will be a sequel to a previous entry in the series and that it's set to feature a major focus on online multiplayer. It's also said that Nintendo is working on this game in-house for the first time since Star Fox 64 and it will come to Nintendo Switch 2.

To back up these claims, Zippo also happened to note that some recent happenings with Nintendo point to a Star Fox revival. For starters, Nintendo filed a new trademark for "Star Fox" this past month in Brazil. In tandem with this, some data within the files of 2022's Nintendo Switch Sports also happened to mention Star Fox. Neither of these instances necessarily guarantees that a new Star Fox game is in the pipeline, but they're definitely intriguing and are worth keeping in mind.

Obviously, given that this is just a rumor, take everything with a grain of salt for the time being. Nintendo itself has yet to even confirm that it's gearing up to release the Switch 2 in the near future, let alone any games for it. Still, if previous reports and rumors end up panning out, it seems like it won't take much longer to learn about what Nintendo has in store for its next console.