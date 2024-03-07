Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Trolled With New Free Download

Most Nintendo Switch Online online subscribers are set to miss out on the latest free download releases for it by Nintendo. It is safe to assume the majority of Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED are subscribed for one of two reasons: for full online access to play multiplayer games and to access the Nintendo Switch Online library full of nostalgic games that span the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, N64, and various Game Boy consoles. There are extra perks to a Nintendo Switch Online subscription that go beyond these two things though. One of these perks is all of the profile icons released on a weekly basis that are exclusive to the subscription service.

Typically, these icons are game specific and tied to new releases, whether on Nintendo Switch or via Nintendo Switch Online. This week, we have an example of the latter. Recently, five Rare games came to Nintendo Switch Online in the west. In Japan though, Mother 3 on Game Boy Advance has been added. Unfortunately, it is exclusive to Japan because the game itself is exclusive to Japan.

For decades, Nintendo fans have been asking for a Mother 3 localization to no avail. Why Nintendo has never brought the game west, remains a mystery, but there are plenty of theories, including that it would land them in legal trouble and that Nintendo is not proud of the product's quality. Whatever the case, it has never come west. You'd think maybe some profile icons based on the game could though, but nope. Nintendo has trolled Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in the west and other parts of the world not named Japan by limiting the icons to Japan only, something it seldom does.

(Photo: Nintendo via Wario64)

Why Nintendo couldn't throw Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in the west a bone, we don't know. There is presumably nothing stopping it from releasing these icons to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, but it clearly does not see it as appropriate given that the game is not available in these parts of the world.

😭 they won’t even let the icons outside of japan — MARSHO (@TTVmarsho) March 7, 2024

The image of Mother 3 fans rn pic.twitter.com/zYkvj1N1qD — SkyloftSword (@SkyloftSword) March 7, 2024

This is actually comical.



How can they truly not give us even some WebP images.



How is this such a problem.



They have to know how this looks, right?



Right? — Ian (@JB2448) March 7, 2024

For what it is worth, you can change your account region to Japan, splash the required Platinum Points, and then change your region back. There is nothing stopping you from doing this, but it will break the "Missions & Rewards" and "Icon Elements" library. If this isn't a problem for you, you can get your hands on these icons just like subscribers in Japan.