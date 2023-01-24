Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Can Now Try Iconic Game for Free

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers -- regardless of whether they are Expansion Pack owners -- can now play an iconic game, which usually costs $9.99, for free. The offer is not a free download, but a free trial. However, it's a trial for the full game, UNO, and lasts until January 29, giving you several days to get the UNO itch out of your system. That said, you need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to access this trial.

Developed by Ubisoft Chengdu and originally released in 2016, the Switch version of the game -- which came out a year later in 2017 -- boasts a 69 on Metacritic, with a similar User Review score. Meanwhile, User Reviews for the game over on Steam are in the same ballpark. In other words, digital UNO may not be the greatest way to play the classic card game, but it's currently the free version.

"One of the most iconic classic games which we all grew to know and love," reads an official pitch of the game. "UNO makes its return with an assortment of exciting new features such as added video chat support and an all-new theme system which adds more fun! Match cards either by matching color or value and play action cards to change things up. Race against others to empty your hand before everyone else in either Classic play or customize your experience with a variety of House Rules and match settings to ensure you and your friends never play the same game twice! Also, get ready to shake things up with new branded themes introducing never-before-seen Theme Cards that really change the way you play the game!"

If you don't have Nintendo Switch Online, don't want to pay for it, but want to play UNO for free, you can currently nab a seven-day free trial of the subscription service. Beyond the free trial, the subscription service is available in 12-month increments that run at $20 a pop, unless you get the Expansion Pack. For an extra $30 a year, you get exclusive perks and offers, and more importantly, access to N64 and Sega Genesis games.