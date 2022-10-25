Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Free Game Trial

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have a new free game trial to check out this week. Starting on October 26th, players will have the chance to play the full version of OBAKEIDORO!, which normally retails for $19.99. The trial will run through November 1st at 11:59 p.m. PT. Subscribers will receive 100 Platinum points for participating in the trial, and the game will be offered at a 50% discount from the start of the trial through November 13th at 11:59 p.m. PT. As with all of these trials, progress from the trial will transfer to the paid version if purchased.

Nintendo announced the trial via the company's official Twitter account. That Tweet can be found embedded below, and readers interested in participating in the trial can learn more right here.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members! From 10/26 at 10 am PT to 11/1 at 11:59 pm PT, you can download and try the full OBAKEIDORO! game at no additional cost.



Learn more: https://t.co/sgDia7Esee pic.twitter.com/0F9uba45Z7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 25, 2022

For those unfamiliar with OBAKEIDORO!, it's an asymmetric action game where humans must try to hide and avoid being caught by a monster in matches that last for three minutes. The Monster has a number of skills to catch their human opponents, while humans can use lantern attacks to try to fend the creature off. The premise is somewhat similar to titles like Friday the 13th: The Game, but the "E for Everyone" ESRB rating makes it a more family friendly offering for the Halloween season. The game also offers support for single-player, local co-op, and online play.

Nintendo Switch Online's free trials are the perfect way for players to experience something they might not have checked out otherwise! Given the sheer number of games that are currently available on the eShop, it's easy for titles like OBAKEIDORO! to slip through the cracks. However, the game has gotten strong reviews over the last few years, and this trial could attract a much bigger audience. For fans that really take a shine to OBAKEIDORO!, developer Free Style has also released a number of DLC packs on the eShop, with different character options available for purchase.

Do you plan on checking out this free trial? Have these trials ever convinced you to buy a game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!