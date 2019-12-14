Nintendo Switch Online Adds 6 New SNES and NES Games

Earlier this month, Nintendo revealed six new SNES and NES games were coming to Nintendo Switch Online. Fast-forward a bit, and now those games are here. For those that missed it, these games are Star Fox 2, Super Punch-Out, Kirby Super Star, Breath of Fire II, Crystalis, and Journey to Silius. Obviously, the latter two games are NES titles, while the former four are SNES games.

As always, you can download and play each game for free as long as you’re a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber. And as long as you stay a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, you will have access to the service’s library of classic NES and SNES games, which is regularly growing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

6 more classic games have been added to the #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection of games, including Star Fox 2, Super Punch-Out!!, Crystalis, and more!

https://t.co/egIrPqg3fE pic.twitter.com/TGPCNFophw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 12, 2019

Below, you can read more about each game added, courtesy of official pitches of each from Nintendo itself:

Star Fox 2 – This 3D rail-shooter and second installment of the Star Fox series was first designed for Super NES, but went unreleased until it appeared on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System™: Super NES Classic Edition system in 2017. This time, Emperor Andross is on a crusade to conquer the Lylat system and the Star Fox team itself. After a long wait, Star Fox is back in action.

Super Punch-Out!! – Featuring the tight gameplay and humor the series is known for, this sequel to the NES classic sees Little Mac return to the ring with the World Video Boxing Association belt once again at stake.

Kirby Super Star – That awful King Dedede is at it again – he’s stolen all the food in Dream Land. It’s up to Kirby to get it back and ultimately save Popstar from being taken over. There’s never a dull moment as Kirby dashes, flies and fights!

Breath of Fire II – Set 500 years after the original, take on the role of Ryu, the last member of the Dragon Clan. A cast of unusual and exciting companions join you in your adventures across a wondrous land full of magic and mystery.

Crystalis – An epic story for action-RPG fans is ready to unfold. Set in a world where civilization lies in ruins, the young protagonist awakes from cryogenic sleep and the adventure begins. Collect the Sword of Wind and venture into the unknown.

Journey to Silius – Join Jay on his run-and-gun mission to take down the mechanical army responsible for his father’s death. Defeat endless waves of attack robots and fulfill his father’s dream of developing a space colony in the Silius Solar System.