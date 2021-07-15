Nintendo Switch OLED Model Pre-Orders Begin Today: Here's Where to Get One

After months of speculation and leaks, Nintendo finally unveiled an upgraded Nintendo Switch console. Though it isn't quite the "Pro" version that many fans were hoping for, the new Nintendo Switch does feature some big upgrades - most notably a 7-inch OLED screen. Everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch OLED model - including where to pre-order it starting today, July 15th - can be found right here.

Nintendo has revealed that these pre-order listings will go live starting today, July 15th at 12pm PT / 3pm ET. If you're down for this upgrade, and are willing to pay $349.99 for it, the first pre-order listings for the new Nintendo Switch OLED Model are live here at Best Buy and here at GameStop. It should also be available here on Amazon and here at Walmart at the launch time. The October 8th release date puts it in the mix for the holiday season, though you can expect shortages. Pre-order one while you have the chance. Additional details about the Nintendo Switch OLED Model features can be found below.

Pre-order #NintendoSwitch (OLED model) starting today, 7/15 at 12pm PT. Check with select retailers for more details. https://t.co/17dPY3iUDx pic.twitter.com/SWhUQiDrex — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 15, 2021

In addition to the 7-inch OLED screen, the new Nintendo Switch features a bump to 64GB of internal memory (which is still nowhere near enough for many gamers - get yourself a microSD card), a wired LAN port, enhanced audio, and a wider adjustable stand. All previously released Joy-Con are compatible with the OLED Model, though the console will be sold with white and neon red/blue controllers.

As for the technical specs, Nintendo did not make any of the upgrades that gamers were hoping to see - namely a more powerful processor, 4K video output, and better battery life. The larger, OLED screen and enhanced audio are the main draws here. The official list of OLED model specs are as follows:

Size: 4 inches high, 9.5 inches long, and 0.55 inches deep (with Joy-Con attached)

Weight Approximately .71 lbs (Approximately .93 lbs with Joy-Con controllers attached)

Screen: Multi-touch capacitive touch screen / 7.0 inch OLED screen / 1280x720

CPU/GPU: NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor

Storage: 64 GB (Users can easily expand storage space using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB).

Wireless: Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compliant) / Bluetooth 4.1

Video output: Up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode / Up to 720p via built-in screen in Tabletop mode and Handheld modes

Audio output: Compatible with 5.1ch Linear PCM output / Output via HDMI connector in TV mode

Speakers: Stereo

USB connector: USB Type-C

Headphone/mic jack: 3.5mm 4-pole stereo (CTIA standard)

Sensor: Accelerometer, gyroscope, and brightness sensor

Lithium-ion battery / 4310mAh

Battery life: Approximately 4.5 - 9 hours / The battery life will depend on the games you play. For instance, the battery will last approximately 5.5 hours for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Charging time: Approximately 3 hours

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.