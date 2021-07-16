Nintendo Switch OLED Model Launches Today: Here’s Where to Get One

After months of speculation and leaks, Nintendo finally unveiled an upgraded Nintendo Switch console back in July followed by a pre-order that sold out in a heartbeat. The same will likely hold true for today’s official launch. Though it isn’t quite the “Pro” version that many fans were hoping for, the new Nintendo Switch does feature some big upgrades – most notably a 7-inch OLED screen. Everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch OLED model – including where to order it starting today, October 8th – can be found right here.

If you’re down for this upgrade, and are willing to pay $349.99 for it, look for the console to be available here on Amazon (White) / Neon, here at Best Buy and here at Walmart (White) / Neon. While you’re at it, you might want to pick up Metroid Dread to play on your new console. You can still get pre-order bonuses if you hurry. You might also want to keep tabs on the Metroid Dread Special Edition.

In addition to the 7-inch OLED screen, the new Nintendo Switch features a bump to 64GB of internal memory (which is still nowhere near enough for many gamers – get yourself a microSD card), a wired LAN port, enhanced audio, and a wider adjustable stand. All previously released Joy-Con are compatible with the OLED Model, though the console will be sold with white and neon red/blue controllers.

As for the technical specs, Nintendo did not make any of the upgrades that gamers were hoping to see – namely a more powerful processor, 4K video output, and better battery life. The larger, OLED screen and enhanced audio are the main draws here. The official list of OLED model specs are as follows: