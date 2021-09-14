Metroid Dread Walmart Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

Metroid Dread is coming to Nintendo Switch in a few short weeks, and some retailers are offering fun pre-order bonuses. Fans will have to decide where they want to snag the game, but Walmart has now revealed its own offering: a sleek coffee mug wrapped in key art from the game! For Metroid fans in the market for a new coffee mug, it’s a great looking option, and it’s a nice freebie for anyone still on the fence about where to buy the game. Those interested in pre-ordering the game from the retailer can do so right here.

An image of the coffee mug alongside Metroid Dread can be found below.

Revealed at E3 2021, Metroid Dread has quickly become one of the biggest Switch games of the year. Following the game’s announcement, there was an explosion in interest in earlier entries in the series, and it seems like Metroid Dread could end up being one of the best-selling games in the series, based on current pre-order trends. Metroid has never been one of Nintendo’s best sellers, despite the fact that most games in the series have released to critical-acclaim. The Nintendo Switch console and its first-party games have both sold incredibly well, so Metroid Dread could benefit from that trend. It might even lead to more 2D entries in the series if the game satisfies players!

For those unfamiliar with the title, Metroid Dread represents the newest entry in the series timeline, following 2002’s Metroid Fusion. The game will see Samus encountering a new opponent, the robotic EMMI. EMMI appears alongside Samus on the coffee mug from Walmart, and is even getting its own amiibo launching alongside the game. Metroid merchandise tends to be a bit less prolific than items based on some of Nintendo’s other franchises, so fans of the series might want to scoop up what they can while these items are available!

Metroid Dread will release October 8th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

