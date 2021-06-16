Metroid Dread Special Edition Revealed for Nintendo Switch

✖

During today's Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation, Metroid Dread was revealed, an all-new Nintendo Switch game. The game will be offered in a standard edition, but diehard Metroid fans can also snag a snazzy Special Edition of the game, as well! This version includes the game, a SteelBook case, an art book, and five cards depicting box art from the main games in the series. Pre-orders for the Metroid Dread Special Edition have quickly sold out from a number of online retailers, but it seems likely that more will be made available prior to the game's official release on October 8th!

An image of the Special Edition can be found in the Tweet from Nintendo embedded below.

Check out the #MetroidDread: Special Edition also releasing on 10/8, which includes the game, a steel game case, artbook, and art cards covering all 5 games in the 2D saga! pic.twitter.com/SKWK0ltFtr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

In addition to the Special Edition, Nintendo is also offering fans the chance to purchase a pair of amiibo based on the game. The two-pack will include an amiibo featuring Samus' new look, as well as the new E.M.M.I. enemy from the game. Between the Special Edition and the amiibo two-pack, Metroid fans have a lot of exciting merchandise to check out when the game releases!

Metroid Dread is a direct sequel to Metroid Fusion, which released back in 2002 on the Game Boy Advance. Since then, fans have been treated to new entries in the Metroid Prime series as well as remakes like Metroid: Samus Returns, but Dread will technically be the first time we've seen Samus' story advance in 19 years. It remains to be seen whether or not Metroid Dread will offer an experience as enjoyable as those other games, but it certainly looks promising! Metroid Prime 4's release still seems far in the future, but at least fans of Samus Aran will have a new adventure to keep them busy in the meantime.

