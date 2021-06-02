Nintendo Switch Pro Reveal Date Reportedly Leaked

✖

Nintendo Switch fans have been waiting with bated breath for an announcement regarding a new console model, and it seems that an end might finally be within sight. Leaker @CentroLeaks has apparently received a screenshot from a retailer's internal system for a piece of Switch hardware set to go live at midnight on June 4th. Presumably, that would mean the console would be revealed tomorrow, or the day of June 3rd. That would be in keeping with some of the rumors we've heard, but readers should still take this with a grain of salt until something official is announced by Nintendo.

The original Tweet from @CentroLeaks can be found embedded below.

We have received and verified a screenshot from a big retailer's internal system that shows a new Switch hardware-related listing will go live on June 4 (around midnight). That's all we have for now, there's no other data / attributes in the listing right now. pic.twitter.com/fhEzNVORNn — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) June 1, 2021

At this point, the "Pro" version of the Nintendo Switch hardware just might be the worst kept secret in gaming. Rumors have been bouncing around for years now, but things really started to heat up over the last few months. Recent reporting has suggested that an announcement will happen prior to Nintendo's E3 presentation, and the show is set to kick-off on June 12th, leaving very little wiggle room left.

Switch has been a massive success for Nintendo over the last four years, but an enhanced version of the console would help the company to better compete with consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It would also help expand the number of games that could be ported to the system, giving it an even greater library of games than it already has.

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait much longer to see if all these rumors end up panning out. Hopefully, the new Switch model will prove to be exactly what Nintendo fans have been waiting for!

Are you hoping to see the Nintendo Switch Pro announced? Do you think the system's announcement is coming soon? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!