Nintendo Switch Sports Play Test Announced With a Catch

One of Nintendo’s most surprising announcements during its recent Nintendo Switch Direct was the reveal of the Wii Sports successor called Nintendo Switch Sports. Following that reveal, Nintendo is giving its Nintendo Switch Online subscribers a chance to try out the game online this coming weekend ahead of its release. This opportunity comes with a catch or two, however: You naturally have to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership in order to play, but you’re not allowed to publicly talk about the play test either.

The first of those requirements isn’t a big deal really. Many Nintendo Switch owners probably already have a Nintendo Switch Online membership or have at least had one at one point, so that’s not asking much. The second detail about not talking about the game, however, is a more curious one. Nintendo’s “Important Notes” section about the Nintendo Switch Sports trial says that those who participate in the play test are inherently agreeing not to share any details about the test on social media or otherwise.

“By downloading and participating in the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test, you agree not to publicly share any details from this online play test, including on your social media channels,” Nintendo said on the page for the Nintendo Switch Sports play test.

It’s not really how, exactly, Nintendo plans on stopping people from talking about the Switch game online especially if the game itself is meant to play online. It was also specified in the details that you can’t initiate matches against specific players such as those your friends with but will instead be placed in random matches, so it seems like communication will naturally be a bit limited because of that.

Regardless of how or if Nintendo actually plans on enforcing that, you can sign up for the play test here. All you have to do to get started is log into your account, redeem the My Nintendo “reward” that is the play test, and log in on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday when the game’s live. It’ll only be live for 45 minutes during each test window with Friday and Sunday each getting one test timeframe each while Saturday has more, so be sure to consult the schedule to make sure you’re able to play when it’s ready. Bowling, tennis, and Chambara will be the three different sports available.

Nintendo Switch Sports launches for the Nintendo Switch on April 28th.