Wii Sports Successor Announced for Nintendo Switch

A Wii Sports successor has been announced for Nintendo Switch, simply dubbed Nintendo Switch Sports, and it’s set to release worldwide on April 9. As you would expect, the announcement was accompanied by a debut trailer and an extensive look at the game, which revealed the following sports: Tennis, Bowling, Bowling, Soccer, Badminton, Volleyball, and Golf, though the latter won’t come until after release. Unfortunately, there’s no Miis.

According to Nintendo, pre-orders for the game are already live, while an online “playtest” is planned for February 18, February 19, and February 20. Details on this playtest are scarce, but it will presumably let Nintendo Switch users preview the game, potentially in its entirety, before release.

“Swing, kick, and spike your way to victory with a collection of sports that puts you right into the action! Play together in person or online with family and friends, or challenge friendly competitors near and far in the new iteration of the classic Wii Sports series,” reads an official product pitch. “Turn your real-world actions into in-game movements using Joy-Con controllers and compete in six sports, including Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton and Chambara (swordplay). You can even use a Joy-Con with the Leg Strap accessory included in the physical version to kick the ball in a Soccer Shoot-Out! Plus, a seventh sport is planned to be added via a free update this fall – get ready to Golf! Get active and get into the game when Nintendo Switch Sports launches on April 29! Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop. An online play test will also be available for Nintendo Switch Online members on Feb. 18, Feb. 19 and Feb. 20.

Nintendo Switch Sports will be available on April 9 via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch only. And as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, this will be the only place it’s available. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Will you be picking this up when it releases?