Nintendo Switch Just Got Four New Stealth Release Games

The Nintendo Switch eShop plays host to a massive amount of games, and that number significantly increased today. Following today's Indie World presentation, four new indie games made their way to the platform. The games span multiple genres and come from different studios. A list of the new games can be found below, and each one is accompanied by the price and an eShop link.

Readers interested in trying Howl should know that the game also received a free demo on the eShop today, giving Switch owners a chance to try the game before purchase. In addition to the demo for Howl, a demo for Death Trick: Double Blind was also released today.

Indie World presentations have become a way for Nintendo to put a focus on games coming to Switch from smaller developers and publishers. Given the number of games that are available on the eShop, it's very easy for some titles to get lost. Hopefully today's presentation will make it easier for players to find games that fit their personal tastes. In addition to the four games that were stealth released today, the Indie World presentation also highlighted the following games:

A Highland Song- Releasing December 5th

Blade Chimera- Releasing Spring 2024

Braid: Anniversary Edition- Releasing April 30, 2024

Core Keeper- Releasing Summer 2024

Death Trick: Double Blind- Releasing 2024

The Gecko Gods- Releasing Spring 2024

Heavenly Bodies- Releasing February 2024

Moonstone Island- Releasing Spring 2024

On Your Tail- Releasing 2024

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition- Releasing December 7th

Planet of Lana- Releasing Spring 2024

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution- Releasing 2024

The Star Named EOS- Releasing in Spring 2024

Urban Myth Dissolution Center- Releasing in 2024

Nintendo Switch in 2024

As can be seen from the list above, many of the games highlighted during today's Indie World will be releasing next year. With 2024 quickly approaching, the system's lineup is starting to come into focus. In addition to these indie games, Nintendo has already announced several first-party titles, including Mario vs. Donkey Kong (February 16th), Princess Peach: Showtime! (March 22nd), Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door; the latter two games do not have a set release date. Rumors have suggested that a new Nintendo console will release in the second half of 2024, but nothing has been confirmed at this time. When Nintendo does announce a new system, the company has already stated that there will be a shorter window between the announcement and the actual release. If Nintendo does plan on releasing Switch 2 next year, it's possible we still won't know about it for a few more months.

