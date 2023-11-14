Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Actress Wants to Return for Live-Action Movie

Over the last few years, actress Patricia Summersett has become closely associated with the Zelda franchise. Debuting in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Summersett voiced the role of Zelda, and would go on to reprise that character in subsequent games such as Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and Tears of the Kingdom. In addition to her voice roles, Summersett has also appeared in television and movies. In a new interview with Games Radar+, Summersett was asked about the possibility of "throwing her hat in the ring" to play Zelda in the newly announced live-action movie based on the franchise.

"Of course I will," Summersett told Games Radar+. "I would love to play Zelda over and over again."

Summersett is actually the first actress to provide the English voice for Zelda in the video games; prior to Breath of the Wild, the character had only spoken in things like the 1989 Zelda animated series. Now that Summersett has developed such a connection with the character, she wants to continue playing the role, whether it be in the film, the video games or both.

"I'm quite connected to the fanbase now," Summersett told Games Radar+. "It's been seven years, so this is my life. It's been three games, and I could always take more of it. I love this part of my life and the community. Not that it's going away any time soon. It's an absolute joy."

The Zelda Live-Action Movie

Announced earlier this month, a live-action Zelda movie is being developed by Nintendo, with Sony co-financing and distributing. Like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the Zelda film will see the close involvement of Shigeru Miyamoto. Miyamoto is co-producing the movie alongside Avi Arad. The movie will be directed by Wes Ball.

At this time, there has been no word on casting for the film. However, rumors have suggested that Nintendo and Sony will be looking to cast a younger actor in the role of Link. If that is the case, that could age Summersett out of the role; the actress is currently 41, and most depictions of Zelda have seen her around the same age as Link.

Zelda Games That Could Inspire the Movie

The Zelda franchise has featured a number of beloved games over the years. Presumably, the Zelda movie will draw elements from various games, rather than attempting to directly adapt one in particular. That said, Breath of the Wild and Ocarina of Time would seem to be the most likely candidates! The two games are often considered the best in the series, and have earned a passionate following over the years. Unfortunately, since the movie just got announced, it will likely be a long time before we know what to expect.

Would you like to see Patricia Summersett appear in the Zelda movie? What do you want to see from the film? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!