Nintendo Switch May Get A Version Of Platinum Games’ The Wonderful 101

Those jokesters at Platinum Games have been having a ball tormenting Nintendo Switch owners as of late. Earlier this week they hinted Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 may be coming to the Switch, and now they've followed that up with a tease that The Wonderful 101 could once again Unite Up on Nintendo's new console.

Platinum's Japanese Twitter account posted this image of a couple Wonderful 101 characters, and a caricature of its director Hideki Kamiya, playing the game…with Joy-Cons? The body of the tweet doesn't mention the Nintendo Switch, but this is a pretty hard clue to miss – it seems clear a The Wonderful 101 Switch port or sequel is being teased here.

From the mind of Devil May Cry and Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya, The Wonderful 101 is kind of a hard game to define. You rescue and lead around a large Pikmin-like swarm of citizens, which you can form into giant fists, guns, and other weapons by drawing various shapes on the Wii U GamePad. Even though the game has the look of a strategy game or RPG, This Wonderful 101 is actually an intense action title, with some of the biggest, craziest boss fights Platinum has ever done (which is saying something). Ultimately, the game's GamePad controls just never quite worked like they should, so it will be interesting to see how Platinum reworks the game for the Switch.

As mentioned, Platinum also recently teased that Bayonetta and its sequel may be sashaying their way onto the Switch, and confirmed they're working on something "interesting" for the system back in May. So, yeah, start exercising your thumbs now Nintendo fans, because they have some intense Platinum-style workouts ahead.

