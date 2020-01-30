The Grammys Included a Surprise Nintendo Switch Appearance

Of all the possibilities, the combinations and permutations, of things and people to be on stage last night at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, “Tyler, the Creator and a Nintendo Switch” seems like it’d be way out there in terms of potential combos. And yet, here we are, and that really did happen.

To be specific, Tyler, the Creator won the Best Rap Album Grammy for Igor, which released in May of last year. But it wasn’t just Tyler that took the stage for the win; in addition to Tyler’s mother on one side, among others, fellow rapper Jasper Dolphin was on the other, and it’s Jasper that brought the Nintendo Switch to the stage. One assumes he’d been playing where he was sitting, and just couldn’t bring himself to leave the console behind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As it turns out, Dolphin was playing… Pokemon! Almost certainly Pokemon Sword and Shield, of course, but there’s a possibility it was something like one of the Let’s Go titles instead. But for our money, as the video game that we wouldn’t put down even if we had to take the stage at the Grammys, it’s either Sword or Shield.

I was playing Pokémon! — J A S P E R (@JasperDolphin) January 27, 2020

Did you happen to catch the moment live during broadcast? Or did you pay any attention to this year’s Grammys at all? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The Nintendo Switch, both the original model and the one with upgraded battery life, are available wherever such things are sold, as is the Nintendo Switch Lite. Rumors of a new Nintendo Switch model continue to circulate, but nothing has officially been confirmed as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.