Nintendo Switch "Year in Review" Reveals Your 2020 Most Played Games

Nintendo is now allowing Switch users to look back on their “Year in Review''. This feature breaks down the amount of time that players have spent with the console in 2020 in great detail. The way to access this program for yourself, assuming that you're looking to do so, is also quite simple.

Created on the Nintendo Switch’s official website, a new webpage lets users log-in to view their playtime statistics for the entirety of 2020. To take advantage of this service, all you have to do is sign-in to your Nintendo account on the website. From here, Nintendo will then personalize your own page that is filled with the games you played most frequently over the course of the past 12 months.

It's finally time to take a look at your #NintendoSwitchYearInReview and see your most-played games, total hours played, and more for 2020! Which were your top games? ⭐ https://t.co/xmmvoNs6rQ pic.twitter.com/rLLgbkqoW2 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 23, 2020

This Year in Review feature breaks down your playtime based on hours, but it also shows your statistics in comparison to 2019, assuming that you might have also owned a Switch last year. It also highlights the total number of games that you played on the Switch throughout all of 2020, which is pretty novel. In tandem with this, it even includes a breakdown of the number of hours you spent with the Switch each month so that you can know how active you were throughout the year.

Lastly, Year in Review also highlights the games that you spent the most time with. For many, I imagine that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will prove to have been a major time sink, but everyone’s list will obviously vary. Personally speaking, Hades ended up being my own most-played Switch game of the year, which is something I’m perfectly fine with.

These year-end wrap-ups are something that most console manufacturers tend to do, but Nintendo is the first to push one out for 2020. PlayStation and Xbox will likely have their own iterations of this service go live in the coming weeks. When that ends up transpiring, we’ll let you know here on ComicBook.com.

So what did 2020 end up looking like for you on the Nintendo Switch? Which games did you spend the most time with?