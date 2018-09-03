Obsidian Keen To the Idea of an Alpha Protocol Remake

These days, remakes seem to be pretty common, with a lot of games getting the “Special Edition” or “Definitive Edition” treatment. This is especially true for a lot of titles from the previous generation, as developers and publishers look to give these games a second chance to gain some attention on the market. Hey, it worked for a number of Wii U games re-released for the Switch, so why not?

And now a suggestion on Twitter may indicate that Obsidian, the developers behind Pillars of Eternity, are interested in the idea of remaking Alpha Protocol.

That game originally released in 2010, published by Sega. It’s an action role-playing game that revolves around a new recruit agent named Michael Thorton, who works for Alpha Protocol and sets out to stop an international conspiracy before a World War is created. While the game didn’t entirely sell gangbusters, it did become a cult favorite, particularly amongst Obsidian fans.

Douglas Bogart, who serves as the co-founder and owner for publishing company Limited Run Games (the team behind Night Trap and other limited releases), recently posted a poll asking if Alpha Protocol is deserving of remaster status. You can see the tweet — and results — for yourself below.

Do you want a remaster of Alpha Protocol for modern consoles? — Douglas @PAX (@LimitedRunDoug) September 3, 2018

As you can see, fans still have a heavy interest in Alpha Protocol. And it seems that so does the original developer, who responded to the tweet in kind:

Fans have responded as well, noting that the remaster should be done at some point. Check out some of the best responses below:

Ah, but now here’s the catch. While Obsidian may show interest in doing a remaster, it might end up being up to Sega, since that’s the company that originally published the title. We’re not sure who has the rights at this point, but it sounds like the idea of an Alpha Protocol return should be taken under consideration. It has been discussed in the past, and we’re happy with the idea. And Sega seems to be bringing back a lot of franchises lately, soooo…please?

The original Alpha Protocol can be played now on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC.