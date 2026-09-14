One of 2026’s Best Games Ported to PS5 and Scores a 98/100 User Review Score

One of 2026’s best games has been ported to PS5, and PS5 users are loving it. We know this because it has a 4.91 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store. On a 100-point scale, this is a score of 98/100. This is an incredible score, and it’s not a tiny sample size. At the moment of writing, the new PS5 release has nearly 500 user reviews. 97% of these reviews have awarded the game a perfect 5/5. Then there is about 1.5 percent in both the 1/5 and 4/5 ratings, each. That said, with a 98/100, it is one of the highest-rated PS5 games on the PS Store in 2026.

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For those who missed it, this week, Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel released their PS5 port of Mewgenics, which debuted back on February 10 of this year, but only on PC. And with an 88 on Metacritic, it is currently the 12th highest-rated video game release of the year. This isn’t too surprising considering the pedigree of the two aforementioned developers. For those who do not recognize the names, Edmund McMillen is the creator of Super Meat Boy and The Binding of Isaac. In the indie space, he is undeniably one of the all-time greats. By comparison, Tyler Glaiel is lesser known and less accomplished. His best-known work is likely 2017’s The End Is Nigh. The idea that these two combined for a dark horse Game of the Year contender is not surprising. Meanwhile, sometimes there are indie games that impress critics but fail to cultivate the same reception with the general audience. This is not one of these examples. This is evident not just by its PlayStation Store rating, but also by its Steam rating, with Steam being its sole launch platform. On the Valve platform, it has over 28,000 user reviews, with a 91% approval rating.

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A Turn-Based Tactical RPG with Roguelike and Life-Sim Elements

For those unfamiliar with the game, which costs $40 on the PlayStation Store, it is primarily a turn-based tactical RPG with roguelike and rogutelite elements, as well as a dash of life-sim.

In the game, you breed cats in the name of building the best cat army in Boon County. Depending on what collar you adorn the cat with, they will be a different class. Whatever combination you end up choosing, you will be taking them into turn-based battles where careful positioning, power combos, and using your environment are all key to victory.

$40 may seem steep for an indie game, but there is a ton of content here. To this end, the main story usually will take about 80 hours. It’s very easy to sink 125 to 150 hours into the game with side content. Completionists, meanwhile, will need closer to 300 hours with the game. When you consider all of this, $40 ain’t too expensive.