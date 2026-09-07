Sony Report Reveals New PS5 Game in PS2 Series Not Seen Since 2013

A new Sony report has revealed a new PS5 game in a PS2 series not seen since the 2013, and the launch of the PS4. Not only will PS2 nostalgics be excited to hear of the return of the PlayStation series in question, but first-person shooter fans. With Bungie in its portfolio, first-person shooters are no longer a complete hole in Sony’s lineup, but its offering could still be bolstered, especially given how infrequent game releases from Bungie are. And apparently Sony agrees with this.

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The new report comes the way of MP1st, which claims that PlayStation has greenlit a new Killzone game. This new game is apparently in the very early stages of production, which likely means 3-5 years away. That said, it’s not returning with Guerrilla Games. Guerrilla Games is the developer responsible for the series, and it’s busy with the Horizon series. In other words, if Killzone were going to return under Guerrilla Games, it wouldn’t be able to return for the foreseeable future unless the studio expanded its team count. Hence why it’s been dormant for 13 years and counting.

A New Developer on the Series

The new report doesn’t divulge the name of the studio Sony has put on the project in place of Guerrilla Games, but notes it’s a non-PlayStation studio that’s been contracted out. Meanwhile, Guerrilla Games is said to be working with this studio in some type of guidance and creative collaboration role.

According to the report, a new Killzone was originally going to be Guerrilla Games’ next game after its current project, Horizon Hunter’s Gathering. However, with Horizon Hunter’s Gathering reportedly rebooted after negative playtests, plans have changed, and Killzone will now be shipped out to a team that can get it out much sooner.

We were told this Killzone project was supposed to be Guerrilla’s next focus after Horizon Hunter’s Gathering, with some of the team allocated to it, but after the recent report that the title was rebooted due to negative feedback.

As noted above, the report does not commit to who the developer is, but suspects it may be the developer People Can Fly, based on what it has heard. For those who do not know, this is a Polish studio best known for 2011’s Bulletstorm, 2013’s Gears of War Judgment, and 2021’s Outriders.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information, and even if it is accurate, it is subject to change. To this end, even the report itself notes that this was not the original plan for a new Killzone, which just highlights how fluid game development can be, especially in the early stages. Whatever happens with the game, many PlayStation fans will be excited to see a series they haven’t seen since Killzone Shadow Fall.