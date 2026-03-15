The Best Roguelike of 2026 Just Keeps Getting Bigger

There are few roguelikes this year that have the sheer amount of content that Mewgenics does, with thousands of unique possibilities tied to its gameplay. Even other great titles like the recent Slay the Spire 2 or last year’s Hades 2 pale in comparison to the random elements of Mewgenics, which allows you to create nearly endless interactions through its gameplay systems. However, these are about to expand even more, with the promise of new content throughout 2026.

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The framework of content in Mewgenics comes from a core loop that is equal parts simple and complex. Finding the perfect combination of powers and abilities in cat lineages combines with multiple character classes and abilities to allow careful crafting of a tactical team. With hundreds of unique enemies, items, bosses, and other features, this is a game that can expand in multiple avenues with ease with enough support.

Recent fan questions on X with Mewgenics creator Edmund McMillen reveal that DLC plans are rapidly approaching for the game, alongside a major balance patch for the roguelike. As for the adjustment update, this is coming “soonish” in McMillen’s words, meaning that a timeframe of Spring or Summer 2026 wouldn’t be too far of a guess. McMillen’s biggest statement, though, is that there will be “at least two DLCs, one small first than a larger one” for Mewgenics, implying a large amount of expanded content.

This news alone is exciting, as Mewgenics‘ support was something that fans were concerned the most by. The game had been in development for a considerable amount of time, and its eventual scope already dwarfs other stellar roguelikes released this year already. The size of Mewgenics made many wonder if it would not only have DLC at all, but if it would receive new content beyond the balance changes McMillen had already announced.

Currently, the first DLC is planned for the end of this year, likely after a number of bug fixes and patches address the main game after its recent release. This is an estimation from the development behind Mewgenics, though, so it might be 2027 when the first wave of extra content really gets into player hands. As for the second planned expansion, there is no current release window yet, but McMillen has stated that he has “at least two” DLC expansions planned, at least providing a promise that there will be two down the line.

Addictive Mewgenics Gameplay Is Only Going To Grow In 2026

If the first DLC releases in 2026 at some point, the main question is what it adds to Mewgenics‘ gameplay. According to McMillen, the first DLC is “small but substantial enough to make fans happy,” simply adding to existing features rather than introducing new ones. That being said, this already could add hundreds of hours of content, creating new combinations and strategies for cat team creations that get players more invested than they already are.

The first DLC is planned to introduce four new classes to the game, adding to the existing 14 that form the foundation of cat units. This could throw tactical planning in your runs upside down, especially considering how this alone is set to put in 300 or more new abilities into the game. Mewgenics‘ possible skill combinations are only going to get much larger, with far more content to unlock than before as you find the perfect builds for cats you breed.

A general promise of “more things to do” in the DLC could imply new items, bosses, or even bigger content regarding the game’s progression systems or campaign. Already, the second DLC is rumored to have a hidden fourth Act to Mewgenics‘ story, which would easily add a new layer of depth to player runs. Incredibly similar to Slay the Spire 2‘s ongoing success, this almost “Early Access” period of Mewgenics is set to branch out in a number of ways.

More specific details regarding the DLC is sure to come throughout 2026, but it’s likely that the scope of the first expansion might easily grow in scale, as projects from Edmund McMillen tend to do. Regardless, the idea of Mewgenics growing bigger from infinite possibilities is jaw-dropping to think about, and a deadly sentencing of extra exploration to the players who’ve already spend hundreds of hours diving into the game’s tactical sinkhole.

Will you be playing Mewgenics‘ DLC whenever it drops? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!



