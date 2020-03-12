Here’s How Long It Takes to Beat Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is finally out on Xbox One and PC, and it’s already cemented itself as an early front-runner for Game of the Year. At the moment of publishing, it’s currently sitting at a very impressive 90 on Metacritic. That said, if you’re looking for the a big and long game, this probably won’t be for you. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a great game, but it’s not very long. For some, this won’t matter. Meanwhile, for others it will be a plus, and for some, it will be a negative.

Right now, it looks like the average playthrough of the game will be roughly 10 hours, spanning between 8 and 13 hours. Of course, skill level, difficulty, playstyle, and much more all play a factor in the final hour count, but it seems 10 hours will be where most players clock in at.

That said, if you’re looking to completely 100 percent the game, you’re probably looking at an additional few hours, especially if you’re playing on the harder difficulty levels. Meanwhile, there’s an achievement for beating the title in 4 hours, which suggests it can be beaten fairly quickly.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available on Xbox One and PC. Further, it’s also available via Xbox Game Pass. Beyond this, there’s currently been no mention of any additional platforms, however, it’s worth pointing out that its predecessor did eventually come to Nintendo Switch, leaving the door open for Ori and the Will of the Wisps to eventually follow it to the platform.

“The Metroidvania genre is as crowded as its ever been, with recent lauded releases like Hollow Knight, Dead Cells, and Bloodstained,” reads a snippet from our official and glowing review of the game. “As such, Ori and the Will of the Wisps may not feel as vital as the original did when it debuted, but fans of the genre would be foolish to overlook the sequel. Its visual style, themes, and engrossing score distinguish it from others in its space. Its fluid sense of movement and fast-paced combat make it a blast to play, with plenty of hidden challenges to uncover. Ori and the Will of the Wisps will please fans of the original and anyone looking for an engrossing adventure steeped in natural mystery and wonder.”