Ten Original Xbox Games That Need To Be Backward Compatible On Xbox One

It was confirmed earlier today that a new episode of Inside Xboxwill premiere next week, and with it will be some rather interesting news – some details on the next round of original Xbox games that will be released for the Xbox One backward compatibility program.

The first round already brought a few classics to the table, including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Crimson Skies: High Road To Revenge and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, among others. So what could be coming for the next round of games? Quite a few, actually.

We’re waiting to see what Microsoft officially announces, but here are ten games that we want to see premiere on the service sooner rather than later. Fingers crossed that we see these happen:

Jet Set Radio Future

“Understand, understand…the concept of love!” Within just a few seconds of hearing the title music for Jet Set Radio Future, you’ve got a pretty good idea of what you’re in for. The game has been a cult classic for many years now, and considering that Microsoft made it available for backward compatibility on the Xbox 360, it’s just a matter of time before it joins the Xbox One club. Plus, it could regenerate interest in the franchise, pushing Sega to make a new Jet Set Radiosome where down the road. It needs to happen, mainly because we need more Professor K.

Panzer Dragoon Orta

Speaking of Sega classics that didn’t get their proper due upon release, Panzer Dragoon Orta is a smashing follow-up to the original Sega Saturn trilogy, and while it may not have the depth of, say, Panzer Dragoon Saga, it more than makes up for it with luscious visuals and gameplay that really makes you feel like you’re in control of a bad-ass dragon (or dragoon, if you will). For that matter, Microsoft should up the ante and make this game enhanced for Xbox One X play. We’d be all over it.

Burnout 3: Takedown

Considering that Burnout Paradise made its comeback last month, why stop there? Electronic Arts could easily work hand-in-hand with Microsoft to make Burnout 3: Takedown compatible on the Xbox One, so racing fans can enjoy one of the most breathtaking roadsters in existence. Takedown‘s biggest trait is its infinite destruction, as you can wreck cars all over the place while dodging incoming traffic and stacking up boost points to keep going fast. That and, well, we want to see Crash Mode come back. Who doesn’t?

(Side note: Burnout 3: Takedown did release on Xbox 360 backward compatibility, so it’d be real easy to do, right, EA?)

TimeSplitters 2 (or Future Perfect)

We haven’t seen a new TimeSplitters game in years, and there’s a pretty good chance we won’t for a few more to come. But that doesn’t mean we can’t go back and enjoy the best sequels in the series. Both TimeSplitters 2 and Future Perfect serve up exciting first-person shooting action in their own special way, and the time-travel theme continues to be a good one – and something different for fans of the series. Plus, bringing back the older games would, again, generate interest in the franchise and maybe push a company to try a new entry. Please?

Mechassault 2: Lone Wolf

While the original Mechassault did a great job with bringing mech-based action onto the Xbox, it’s with Lone Wolfthat the developers really found their niche. Featuring even more great robot action, multiplayer potential and exciting missions (not to mention the best use ever of Papa Roach’s “Getting Away With Murder”), it’s a thrilling game that continues to push the envelope years later. And, once more, it could prompt Microsoft to consider a third Mechassault go-around down the road…

Jade Empire

BioWare’s Knights of the Old Republic continues to stand the test of time after all these years, but that’s not the only classic that the developer has become known for.Jade Empireis another, a medieval martial arts tale filled with memorable battles, fantastic visuals and gameplay that will keep you coming back for more – especially as you unlock more badassery for your character. We’re not going to see BioWare’s next project for some time, so we might as well enjoy another blast from the past in the meantime.

Shenmue II

We’ve been waiting on Shenmue III for some time, and also hearing about a potential Shenmue HD Collection from Sega potentially being announced any day now, too. So why shouldn’t Microsoft get the ball rolling with the addition of this game to its Xbox One program? Shenmue II is still a wonderful game after all these years, taking the story to the next level with a number of new activities, characters and plot twists. For that matter, this one would truly benefit from an Xbox One X upgrade, bringing the characters to even more startling life.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

It’s inevitable that the older Grand Theft Auto games will wind up on Xbox One, either through backward compatibility or re-releases. But Rockstar Games should test the waters first, allowing one of its best original Xbox games to hit the backward compatibility program. San Andreas is an instant classic, and still has thousands of players today, as they make their way through the Los Angeles-style city, making a living for themselves while completing dangerous missions. Oh, and basejumping downtown. We haven’t forgotten about that in the least.

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Now that the controversy has settled down on Star Wars: Battlefront II a little bit, how about releasing the game that started it all? Pandemic’s take on the classic Star Wars multiplayer theme is still an amazing game, and, recently, it found a second life on Steam with some multiplayer support – so why can’t Xbox do the same? EA and Microsoft could easily team up and bring this old-school favorite back, and get more people involved with the Star Wars franchise. And without having to worry about any sort of loot boxes, to boot.

SSX 3

Finally, while we’re talking about EA, we know that the Xbox 360 version of SSX is backward compatible, but what fans reallywant is to be able to cruise down the slopes with the potentially best game in the original Xbox series, SSX 3. This is easily a wide-open snowboarding extravaganza, with various routes to take, tricks to master, and beats to groove to as you become the master of the slopes. Plus, there are still tons of secrets to be found, and other racers to conquer. This is one trip down the mountain we never get tired of.

