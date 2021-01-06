Outriders Release Date Delayed Once Again

✖

Publisher Square Enix and developer People Can Fly have today announced that Outriders, the upcoming sci-fi shooter video game, has been delayed once again by several months. While it had been set to release on February 2nd, the title will now release on April 1st, a date that the development team assures folks is not a joke. It had previously been delayed out of 2020.

"We believe it's important that players get to experience a new IP like Outriders before release, so that you can decide for yourselves whether the gaming is something you wish to pre-order, purchase or play," the statement on the delay reads in part. "For this reason we're excited to announce that on February 25th 2021 we will be publishing a free demo, giving everyone the chance to play the first few hours of the game with all four classes - in both single player and co-op - along with seamless migration of your character and progress to the full game."

"Speaking of which, we have decided to move the release date of Outriders to April 1st 2021 (no joke!)," it continues. "We will spend this extra time fine tuning the game and focusing on delivering a fantastic play experience at launch."

You can check out the full official statement, as shared on social media, below:

An important update regarding Outriders. pic.twitter.com/HHZrq5GIik — Outriders (@Outriders) January 6, 2021

As noted above, Outriders is now set to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC on April 1st. Previously, it had been set to release on February 2nd, so this is a two-month delay in total. The free demo is scheduled to drop on February 25th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

